Trellis Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 522,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.