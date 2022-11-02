Trellis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

MA traded down $7.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.77. 115,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.