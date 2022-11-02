TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 99015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
TriStar Gold Stock Down 25.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$26.79 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00.
About TriStar Gold
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.