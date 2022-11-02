TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.17 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 424,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TTM Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

