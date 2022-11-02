Tuya (TUYA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Stock Performance

TUYA stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Tuya has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Tuya by 3,190.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tuya by 150.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tuya by 182.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.