Tuya (TUYA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TUYA stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Tuya has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $7.41.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
