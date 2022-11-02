Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.19

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 8539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.47%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 312,776 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

