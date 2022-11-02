U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $47.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.