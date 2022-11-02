U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.65-$2.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.65-$2.75 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 2.7 %

USPH opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

