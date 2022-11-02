UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,474,186 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UBS Group worth $82,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UBS Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 55,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.