Ultra Reaches One Day Volume of $790,029.00 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Ultra has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $90.78 million and approximately $790,029.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,415.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00568313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00231445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00067824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30762526 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $700,422.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

