Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.72

Shares of Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 305740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Unicharm Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Unicharm had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that Unicharm Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

