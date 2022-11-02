Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 98,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

