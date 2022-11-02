United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

