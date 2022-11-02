United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%.
United Insurance Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.