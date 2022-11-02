United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

