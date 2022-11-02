UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,686,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $547.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $511.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

