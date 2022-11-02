UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNH stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.35. 41,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.