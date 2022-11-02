Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Stock Performance

NYSE:UTL opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter worth $73,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 283,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil



Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

