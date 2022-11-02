Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.85

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
