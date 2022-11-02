Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.10

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $18.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 119,144 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $743.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 317,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

