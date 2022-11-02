V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

