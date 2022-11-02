VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 5,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,699. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 481,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.