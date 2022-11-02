Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. 308,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

