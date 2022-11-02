Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Trimmed by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,864 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. 308,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

