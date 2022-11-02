Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,114,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,454,000 after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 560,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 207,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,199.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 506,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 880,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,318,240. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.