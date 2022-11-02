Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 252,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,318,240. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

