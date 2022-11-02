Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,190 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 918% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,001 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 276,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,608,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

