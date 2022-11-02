Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

