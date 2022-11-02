Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

