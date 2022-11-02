Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.73 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 292,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,732. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.