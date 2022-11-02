Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0217 (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.48 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02169871 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,567,737.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

