Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.51 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02169871 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,567,737.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

