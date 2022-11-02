Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) vs. EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Financial Comparison

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03% Verb Technology -272.77% -165.12% -74.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVI Industries and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,530.43%. Given Verb Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and Verb Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million 0.91 $4.09 million $0.30 65.07 Verb Technology $10.52 million 2.04 -$34.49 million ($0.37) -0.56

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology. Verb Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVI Industries beats Verb Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, educational institutions, and not-for-profit organizations, as well as clients in the entertainment industry and the burgeoning CBD industry, among other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

