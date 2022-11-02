Vericel (VCEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.98. Vericel has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

