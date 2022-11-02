Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.41.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 133,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 706,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 340,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,498,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

