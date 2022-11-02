VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) is Keystone Financial Group’s 6th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.75% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CDC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,420. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

