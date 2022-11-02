VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Up 22.9% This Week

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and approximately $94,270.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

