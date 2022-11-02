ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

ViewRay Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.99. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 217.2% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 1,591,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 237.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,053,008 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 704.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

