Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance
Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.71.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.