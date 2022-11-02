Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

