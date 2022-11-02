Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.04

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 4450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vista Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 172.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 981,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vista Energy by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 567,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 525.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

