Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.04

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 4450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vista Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.