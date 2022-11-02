Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-$6.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 930.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,344,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

