Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,726.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 228,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

