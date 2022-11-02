Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00021911 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $106.37 million and $20.99 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.40981843 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $15,589,299.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

