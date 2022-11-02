Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.30 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00021141 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $101.89 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.95 or 0.99953530 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007735 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00042131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.40981843 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $15,589,299.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.