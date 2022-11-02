W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.10. 6,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $595.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.81 and a 200-day moving average of $508.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

