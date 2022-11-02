WAX (WAXP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.84 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $180.90 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.22 or 0.31260345 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012209 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,956,756,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,265,952,964 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,956,535,740.301922 with 2,265,779,024.443255 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08259089 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,972,523.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.