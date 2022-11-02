WAXE Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $80.53 or 0.00394058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $53,146.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.63 or 0.31245956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012201 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

