Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $109,115.59 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $109,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $67,326.09.

On Friday, September 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 4,033,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.95. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $298.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 189,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

