WCF Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. WCF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

About WCF Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.