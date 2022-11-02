WCF Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. WCF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.
About WCF Bancorp
