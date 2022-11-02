Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Puma (PUM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Puma (ETR: PUM) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2022 – Puma was given a new €60.00 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/27/2022 – Puma was given a new €96.00 ($97.96) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2022 – Puma was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/26/2022 – Puma was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/26/2022 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2022 – Puma was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2022 – Puma was given a new €76.00 ($77.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/26/2022 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2022 – Puma was given a new €85.00 ($86.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/20/2022 – Puma was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2022 – Puma was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/10/2022 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/10/2022 – Puma was given a new €47.00 ($47.96) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/10/2022 – Puma was given a new €66.00 ($67.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/7/2022 – Puma was given a new €76.00 ($77.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2022 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2022 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($102.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2022 – Puma was given a new €80.00 ($81.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/6/2022 – Puma was given a new €82.00 ($83.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Puma Stock Up 3.6 %

PUM stock traded up €1.62 ($1.65) on Wednesday, reaching €46.43 ($47.38). 544,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma Se has a one year low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a one year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.30.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

