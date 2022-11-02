Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $448.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.